Irving ISD Middle School Volleyball Teams Named City Champions

Volleyball teams from Travis, Crockett and de Zavala middle schools won city championships this season. Both eighth-grade teams from Travis finished their seasons with a perfect 11-0 record to win the eighth-grade A and eighth-grade B title. In seventh-grade competition, Crockett won the A team championship, and de Zavala the B team title. SOURCE Irving…

