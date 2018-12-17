Johnny “J.D” Davis

Davis, Johnny Ray (J. D.) a long time resident of Peeltown, Texas passed away in November 2018 at his home in Peeltown. He was born on February 23, 1944 in Dallas, Texas. He struggled with failing health in his later years. Prior to his retirement, he worked as an exceptional tool and dye maker and was a skilled marksman, hunter, fisherman and gardener, as well as an excellent chef. He also mentored and taught family and friends many great life lessons. Preceded in death by father Leon Alvin Davis, Sr. and mother Hettie Lee Davis; he is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary Liddell Davis, children Shannon Lee Roseberry and husband Daniel of Trophy Club, Son Johnny Davis, Jr. of Pittsburg, brother Leon A.Davis, Jr. and wife Peggy of Denton, Sister Wilma Loraine Murphree and husband Roger of Plano, granddaughters Kelly Roseberry of Tyler, Karen Roseberry of Trophy Club, and Ava Davis of Pittsburg. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, December 19that Brown Memorial Funeral Home 707 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving (972) 254-4242.

