Lillie Helen (Ludmila) Cline passed away on November 25th at the age of 87 years after her battle with Leukemia. She was preceded in death by her lifelong spouse, Jasper Cline, and her children Rebecca, Janet, and Adrian. Lillie was born to George and Mary Toth in Ennis, Texas, and married Jasper Cline in 1948.

Lillie was a faithful follower of the church and attended St. Luke’s Catholic Church until the onset of her illness. Even then she utilized any means possible, phone or tv, to listen to mass every morning. Lillie was a loving and dedicated mother and her passion for family gatherings during holidays at her house and putting others first stayed with her even through this Thanksgiving. During Christmas Lillie always made sure everybody in this large family received a present and Santa came to her house to brighten many children’s eyes. Lillie’s unique and personalized birthday cards will be forever treasured by her family and her patience in putting together numerous puzzles was admired and inspired many. She was a very dedicated Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys fan and loved playing 42 dominoes and chicken foot.

When she was not busy with family and all her hobbies, she could be found in Oklahoma, completing one of her many therapy sessions. Lillie was known for her toughness and sternness, her quick and fun wit, her infectious smile and compassion. Lillie leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her children Loretta, Jackie, Gail, George, Rosalyn, Monty, June, Kay, Matt, Steve, and Sam, her brothers George and Arthur, her dear sister-in-law Jo-Ann, and her many grand-, great-, and great-great-grandchildren.

A private Rosary will be held by the immediate family. A memorial mass will also be held in Ennis, Texas, and details will be available later.