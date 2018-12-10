Marion Hindman, age 82, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 3, 2018. Marionwas born on January 24, 1936 in Wichita Falls, Texas to David C. Campbell and Floy Mae (Hamilton) Campbell.

Marion was a life-long Christian and long-timemember of Oak View Baptist Church in Irving. She lived out her faith in herservice to others, always remembering and visiting her friends in nursing homes, as well as caring for a young boy in the neighborhood while his mother worked. Marion was an excellent cook and baker. She enjoyed being at home inthe comfort of her own space, where she spent her time reading and watching game shows, her favorite being Wheel of Fortune.

Marion was a good mother and grandmother and will be missed by all her family. Marion has been joined together in eternity with her husband of over 40 years Ray Hindman and together they are in the company of her parents; brother William Griffith; and grandson Christopher Hindman.

Left to cherish her memory are children Alan Hindman and wife Lori, Daryl Hindman and wife Lisa, Brian Hindman and wife Beth, TammyMinter and husband Jerry; grandchildren Brandon Hindman, Wesley Hindman,Stephen Hindman, Jeffery Hindman, Jennifer Salinas, Matthew Hindman, JessicaDaum, Jared Hindman, Brianna Hall, Ryan Minter, Julie Smith; fifteen great grandchildren; sisters Paula and Sharon; as well as numerous other extended family and friends.