Millennium Fountain Renovations To Run Through Mid-2019

Renovations began Dec. 3 on Millennium Park, 201 Sowers Road, to upgrade the fountain’s lighting and infrastructure. The project requires extensive demolition work to the fountain and relocation of pumps to a new pump building. The park will be closed through mid-2019 during construction. The fountain will receive an upgraded LED light system that allows…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register