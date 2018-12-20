Nimitz Teacher Wins in National Contest

Posted By: Staff
December 20, 2018
Susanne Kim, math teacher at Nimitz High School, was selected as one of seven winners across the country in the LearnStorm Keep Going! Keep Growing! Contest. LearnStorm is a free program offered by Khan Academy to provide lesson-aligned practice and growth mindset activities for students. Kim was selected based on her implementation of the program…
