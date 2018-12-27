Singley Explorers Win Bronze at Area Competition

Singley Academy Law Enforcement Explorer Post teams medaled in at least one event each, and one team won third-place overall finish in the DFW Metroplex Explorer Competition in Grand Prairie on Dec. 8. The bronze-winning team consisting of students Lizeth Alvarado, Lizbeth Alvarado, Alex Arabie and Lennyn Hernandez medaled in the following categories: 1st -…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register