Trez Capital Closes Financing for New Residential Community at Dallas Cowboys’ Old Headquarters

Today, Trez Capital announced the closing of financing to an affiliate of Centurion American to facilitate the development of a new residential community called Legends Crossing, located at the site of the Dallas Cowboys’ previous headquarters and practice facility in Valley Ranch.

“We are excited to play a key role in bringing a new vibrant community to Valley Ranch, which has sat empty, since the Cowboys moved its headquarters to Frisco in 2016,” said John Hutchinson, president of Trez Capital. “D-FW has a strong housing market, and I’m confident this new neighborhood, which will celebrate Dallas Cowboys legends like no other, will draw home buyers and die-hard fans from around the region.”

The Legends Crossing development will have 251 single-family lots, and amenity center and gated entry. The home builders will be Pulte Homes and Siena Homes. The lots are expected to deliver in spring 2020.

The Dallas Cowboys moved into Valley Ranch in 1985 which served as the headquarters and training facility for 30 years. During that time, the Dallas Cowboys won three Super Bowl championships and saw nine players and four coaches/contributors inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The streets in the Legends Crossing community will be named after Dallas Cowboys legends and the entrance will be built with stones from the former headquarters and practice facility.

About Trez Capital

Trez Capital is a multi-faceted commercial real estate capital source that provides property developers and owners with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financings. In major markets across the U.S., Trez Capital offers financing for new residential communities, completed residential lots, multifamily developments, hospitality real estate and income properties. From its Dallas headquarters, Trez Capital has financed more than $2 billion in real estate projects in the U.S. since 2011. For more information, contact John D. Hutchinson, president of Trez Capital at 214.545.0952.

