18-Wheeler Crash Closes Loop 12 in Irving [PHOTOS]

An 18-wheeler crashed caused northbound Loop 12 in Irving to close down on Monday, January 8th.

At about 3:40 PM, the vehicle struck an overpass at Loop 12 and Irving boulevard. Officials said huge pieces of the truck slammed onto the roadway, causing several large gouges in the pavement that needed repair. The southbound lane was also impacted, with one lane partially blocked.

At around 7:30 PM, official re-opened Loop 12. There were no injuries reported, and it has not yet been determined if the overpass was damaged.

You can view photos of the accident below:















Photos by Tricia Sims