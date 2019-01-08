American Red Cross to Present Award to Colleyville Fire Department

On September 16, 2017, in the 5600 block of Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, TX, five Colleyville Fire Department (CFD) used their American Red Cross CPR/AED training to help save the life of a man who suffered a heart attack. For this heroic and lifesaving action, Jeremy Lewis, Robert Creamier, William Savage, William Hutton and Terry Wisdon will be presented with the Red Cross Extraordinary Personal Action Award in a ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 9.

CFD was called to the scene of an unresponsive male at the movie theater. Upon arriving the team found the man without a pulse and not breathing; he was in cardiac arrest. CFD initiated treatment with CPR and followed by defibrillation seven times to regain a pulse. The patient was transported for care to Baylor Grapevine in Grapevine, TX.

For this act, Mr. Lewis, Mr. Creamier, Mr. Savage, Mr. Hutton and Mr. Wisdon have been awarded the American Red Cross Extraordinary Personal Action Award. This award is given by the American Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain life by using skills and knowledge learned in an Red Cross Training Services course.

SOURCE: American Red Cross