Baylor University Confers Degrees on Fall Graduates

Baylor University conferred degrees on more than 900 graduates during fall commencement exercises Dec. 15, 2018, in the Ferrell Center on the Baylor campus.

Baylor’s mission is to educate students for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment in a caring community. Nestled along the banks of the Brazos River in Waco, Texas, Baylor provides numerous educational and research opportunities across various disciplines through 128 baccalaureate programs, 77 master’s programs, 45 doctoral programs, a juris doctor and education specialist programs and the Master of Laws program. Baylor students interact with outstanding full-time faculty from their first days on campus, with a student-to-faculty ratio of 14 to 1. The University’s vibrant campus life also includes more than 300 clubs and organizations and varsity athletics competing in the Big 12 Conference.

For more information, visit www.baylor.edu.



From Coppell, TX:



75019, Rachel Nicole Bethune, Bachelor of Business Administration, Supply Chain Management

75019, Joanne Jeniffer Chu, Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences, Nutrition Sciences

75019, Katharina Elizabeth Frank, Master of Science, Statistics

75019, Horacio Gaitan, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering

75019, Sarah Elisabeth King, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science, Cum Laude

75019, Collin Finn McAden, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting

75019, Collin Finn McAden, Master of Accountancy, Accounting



From Irving, TX:



75063, Allison Grace Arnold, Bachelor of Arts, Journalism

75062, Stacey Ruth Barker, Master of Science in Nursing, Nursing Leadership and Innovation

75062, Johana Yareli Favela, Bachelor of Business Administration, Professional Selling

75063, Christian Daniel Mackin, Bachelor of Arts, Film and Digital Media

75061, Dalilah Moreno, Bachelor of Science in Education, Health, Kinesiology, and Leisure Studies

75062, Luis Carlos Rocha, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting

75060, Marlina Elena Sanchez, Bachelor of Science, Biology and Psychology

75038, Georgia LaVonne Young, Master of Science, Exercise Physiology

SOURCE: Baylor University