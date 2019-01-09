City of Dallas Extends MLK Celebration

The City of Dallas has celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for over 30 years through an annual, weekend celebration. For the first time in the City’s history there will be a week-long commemoration which will begin on January 9, 2019 and will run through January 22, 2019.

All events were planned by the MLK Community Center Board and the 2019 MLK Celebration Planning Committee which is consists of community members and supported by City staff. This year’s theme is Reconciliation: Moving the Dream Forward and all events will touch on various issues Dr. King championed during his lifelong career of activism.

“Dallas is very fortunate to be comprised of many different cultures, nationalities and diverse backgrounds,” said Jessica Galleshaw, Director of Office of Community Care. “It is important that, as a City, we look for ways to grow this celebration and continue to plan events that are meaningful and reflect the diverse needs of our community.”

Dallas’ MLK week will include long-standing community traditions like the Candle Lighting Ceremony, MLK Celebration Gala and the MLK March/Parade.

New for 2019 are events geared towards younger generations. There will be a Youth Summit for high school students and events for millennials including a networking event and a community service day called Millennial Action Day. A full list of events and information on how to purchase Gala tickets can be found at https://dallasmlkcenter.com/mlk-celebration-week/.

Citizens seeking opportunities to volunteer to help make the week successful can register at https://www.voly.org/causes/mlk-2019.html.

SOURCE: City of Dallas