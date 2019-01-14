Coppell Middle School North Community Planning Ella Elizabeth Horst Thomas Memorial

Coppell Middle School North parents, students, teachers and administrators are lovingly planning a memorial in remembrance of Ella Thomas, a former North student and child of a current teacher, who passed away on January 23, 2018. The goal is to celebrate Ella’s spirit and life through a small memorial space in her name. The details have not been finalized, but an outdoor space with trees and a bench– a place to rest, reflect and enjoy the outdoors– is envisioned. Ella’s family will be involved in the selection of the space and the design plans.

Throughout her short life Ella was known for her loving heart and generous spirit, as well as her quick wit and feisty personality. She had a passion for helping others, especially children, and a soft spot for dogs, including her beloved Mickey. All those fortunate enough to have known and loved her will miss her tremendously, especially her mom Martha, dad Chris and brother Solomon.

Please join us in celebrating the life of Ella through a donation to the memorial fund. Ella was a much loved student at North and her mom Martha Thomas is a much loved current teacher. The memorial planning committee is thrilled that, thus far, just over $5,000 has been donated to the Ella Elizabeth Horst Thomas Memorial Fund.

SOURCE: Coppell Middle School North