Coppell Refuse Rates to Increase

Coppell residents should expect to see a slight increase in the refuse collection fee on their monthly utility bills. Beginning Jan. 1, trash and recycling fees rose by three percent. Per the City’s contract with Republic Services, refuse rates are to increase by three percent each year. For residential customers, refuse rates will increase from…

… This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register