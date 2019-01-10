DCHHS Reports First and Second Flu-Related Deaths of Season

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting the first and second flu-related deaths in Dallas County for the 2018-2019 season. The patient’s ages were 59 and 66 years and were residents of Dallas and Garland. For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, DCHHS does not provide additional identifying information. “We cannot predict the…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register