European Privacy Law: Should the American Consumer Care?

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a recent European Union (E.U.) regulation which became enforceable in May 2018, requiring companies to be more transparent with their customers regarding customer data usage. This regulation aims to give more control to consumers regarding their data. GDPR requires all companies handling such data to be equipped with…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register