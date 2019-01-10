Football Players Named to Academic All-state Team

Nimitz Vikings football players Spencer Wallace, Nathan Xayprasith, Edgar Sanchez and Jaylin Oliver; and Joseph Tate of MacArthur were named to the Academic All-State football team. The honor recognizes high school athletes who excel in GPA, class rank and ACT/SAT score. SOURCE Irving ISD…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register