Irving ISD Superintendent Welcomed with Reception

Magda Hernandez recently became the new Superintendent of Irving Independent School District. A reception to welcome Hernandez to her new position was hosted by the Irving Hispanic Chamber at The Study USA on Jan. 15. “The board spent a lot of time, a lot of work, a lot of hours on preparing for the right…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register