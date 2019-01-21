Irving Native Killed In Traffic Accident

TOPICS:

Posted By: Ariel Graham January 21, 2019

An Irving native was killed in a traffic accident in Fort Worth on Saturday, January 12th.

At around 7:30 AM Saturday morning, Fort Worth Fire Department, Police Department, and MedStar EMS responded to the 14900 block of SH 183 in the area of Amon Carter Blvd. in regards to a major accident. A vehicle had sustained severe damage after reportedly hitting a guardrail. Two occupants were trapped in the vehicle.

The passenger in the vehicle, Rena Gonzales, was pronounced deceased on the scene. Gonzales was raised in City of Irving and attended John Haley Elementary, DeZavala Middle School, and Nimitz High School. The driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to law enforcement officials.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."

Related Articles