Irving Native Killed In Traffic Accident

An Irving native was killed in a traffic accident in Fort Worth on Saturday, January 12th.

At around 7:30 AM Saturday morning, Fort Worth Fire Department, Police Department, and MedStar EMS responded to the 14900 block of SH 183 in the area of Amon Carter Blvd. in regards to a major accident. A vehicle had sustained severe damage after reportedly hitting a guardrail. Two occupants were trapped in the vehicle.

The passenger in the vehicle, Rena Gonzales, was pronounced deceased on the scene. Gonzales was raised in City of Irving and attended John Haley Elementary, DeZavala Middle School, and Nimitz High School. The driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to law enforcement officials.