Irving Police Investigating Kidnapping & Robbery Suspect

The Irving Police Department is investigating a kidnapping and robbery that occurred on Monday, January 21, 2019 in the 1000 block of Hidden Ridge.

At approximately 8:20 a.m. the victim was sitting in her parked vehicle when the suspect got into the back seat of her car. The suspect forced the victim to drive around the Dallas area telling her he needed money and threatened to shoot her. After more than an hour, the victim was told to drive back to Irving and find an ATM. When they reached a bank in the 4000 block of North MacArthur Blvd, the victim got out the car and escaped. The suspect stole the victim’s credit cards and fled.

Detectives have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Albert Lee Sell of Cisco, Texas, and have issued a warrant for his arrest. The suspect also has an outstanding warrant from Brown County for Evading Arrest and warrants from Eastland County for Aggravated Assault.

Anyone with information as to Sell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273- 1010 or call 911. Additionally, tips can be submitted by email to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

SOURCE: Irving Police Department