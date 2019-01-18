Juliet Vega Arras, 82, passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family at her home in Flower Mound, Texas. Juliet was born on February 12, 1936 to Manuel and Maria Vega in Douglas, Arizona. She was the fourth of her family’s six children. Her passion and desire to get a good education was evident at an early age. At four years old, she decided to enroll herself in kindergarten. After graduating from Douglas High School in 1954, she left Arizona to attend the Hotel Dieu School of Nursing in El Paso, Texas. Shortly after receiving her nursing degree, she met her future husband, Frank Arras. Juliet and Frank quickly fell in love and married on November 30, 1957. They moved in 1963 from El Paso to Irving, Texas where they lived for thirty-eight years and created a loving and supportive home to raise their five children and host countless family events with their future eleven grandchildren. Juliet worked as a nurse at Irving Community Hospital and finished her career after twenty-two years as an occupational health nurse for the United Sates Post Service. She instilled the importance of family, friends, education, and faith in her children and grandchildren throughout her life. Juliet was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Felix and Sylvester Vega. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Frank Arras; children, Frank Arras Jr. and his wife, Judy, Oscar Arras and his wife, Patricia, and Michael Arras and his wife, Julie, Julianne Ganton and her husband, Christopher, and Kristine Arras and her fiancé, Gabriel DeLeon; grandchildren, Connor, Trevor, Hannah, Garrett, Callie Anne, Madeleine, McKenna, Annalise, Margo, Harry and Andrew; great-grandchild, Callan; and siblings, Victoria Stanford, Marie Dienes and her husband, Gary, Manuel Vega and his wife, Maureen.

A funeral mass will be held at 11am on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 202 South MacArthur Blvd. Irving, TX 75060. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to franciscancharitiesinc.org The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to all her caregivers for their patience, kindness, and support during her final year.