Keep Irving Beautiful Celebrates Accomplishments

In 2018, Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) celebrated its 26th year as the local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful. It was a busy year, filled with activities made possible by the dedication of thousands of volunteers who contributed their time and talents to making Irving a better place to live, work and…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register