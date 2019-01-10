MacArthur CyberPatriot Team Achieves Platinum Status

For the first time in program history, a MacArthur High School Army JROTC CyberPatriot team achieved Platinum Tier status in the national-level CyberPatriot XI cybersecurity competition. As a platinum qualifier, the team will compete in the national finals April 7-9 in Maryland. Team members are Citlali Vazquez, Katherine Dang, Nathaniel Walters, Damien Conover and Aimee…

