Margaret Wre Sutherland of Irving, Texas passed away on December 30, 2018 at the age of 86. She was born on December 6, 1932 to Wre and Ora Lee (Craus) Sutherland in McKinney, Texas. Margaret grew up in McKinney, Texas where she graduated from McKinney High School. She then attended SMU Cox School of Business where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree and was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. Margaret worked for Southwest Bank and Trust in Irving, Texas. She was on the Board of Directors at Irving Community Hospital, now Baylor Scott and White. Margaret was part of the family that started Las Colinas Country Club in Irving. She was active and on the Board of Directors of Irving Historical Society and was a 30 year member of La Cima Club in Irving. An adventurer, she spent much time enjoying worldwide travel throughout her lifetime with friends and family.



Margaret is survived by her cousins, Patty Corman, Laurel Dowd, Mark Sutherland and wife, Debbie, Mike Sutherland and wife, Dawn, Shawn Sutherland and wife, Judy, Byron Dowd, Deidre Dowd Bacala and husband, Chris, Stephanie Boots and husband, Kyle, Daphne Cave and Ronald Dowd; and a host of other loving family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 4, 2019 at Pecan Grove Cemetery, 1701 S. McDonald, McKinney, Texas. Family and friends were invited to Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas at their convenience on Thursday, January 3, 2019 to sign the register book.



