Memories in the Making Art Program Benefits Alzheimer’s Patients

The Alzheimer’s Association brought the Memories in the Making (MIM) program to the Irving Arts Center for the first time on Tuesday morning, Jan. 15. Memories in the Making is a fine arts program for people with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related illnesses that offers a creative and non-verbal way of communicating and capturing cherished…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register