Memories in the Making Art Program Benefits Alzheimer’s Patients

Posted By: Mike Flores
January 17, 2019
The Alzheimer’s Association brought the Memories in the Making (MIM) program to the Irving Arts Center for the first time on Tuesday morning, Jan. 15. Memories in the Making is a fine arts program for people with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related illnesses that offers a creative and non-verbal way of communicating and capturing cherished…
