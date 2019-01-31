Nearly 95,000 Non-U.S. Citizens are Registered to Vote

Posted By: Staff
Attorney General Ken Paxton issued the following statement after the Secretary of State’s office discovered that about 95,000 individuals identified by the Department of Public Safety as non-U.S. citizens have a matching voter registration record in Texas, and roughly 58,000 of them have voted in one or more Texas elections: “Every single instance of illegal…
