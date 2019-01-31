North Campion Trail Opens After Flooding

The recent flooding in city parks along the Elm Fork of the Trinity River is receding, allowing Parks and Recreation staff to open much of North Campion Trail. However, the following sections remain closed: Bird’s Fort Park: A small section of trail must be replaced; a detour is marked for users to avoid this area….

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register