Settlement Reached With Neiman Marcus Over Data Breach

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a $1.5 million 43-state settlement with The Neiman Marcus Group LLC, resolving an investigation into a data breach the Dallas-based retailer disclosed in January 2014. The breach, which affected 65,644 Texans, exposed customer credit card data at 77 Neiman Marcus stores nationwide. Over a three-month period in 2013, approximately 370,000…

