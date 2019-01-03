Settlement Reached With Wells Fargo for Violating Consumer Protection Laws

AUSTIN– Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that Wells Fargo Bank N.A. will pay $575 million to resolve claims the bank violated consumer protection laws in Texas, 49 other states and the District of Columbia through alleged unfair and deceptive trade practices. Texas’ share of the settlement is approximately $47 million. The agreement represents the most…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register