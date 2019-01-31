Texas Reaches Settlement With Johnson & Johnson

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Texas will receive $8.5 million as part of a $120 million multistate settlement with Johnson & Johnson and its DePuy Orthopaedics unit, resolving alleged unfair and deceptive marketing of two hip replacement devices. Texas and 45 other states accused Johnson and Johnson and DePuy of making false claims about the…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register