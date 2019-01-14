Virginia Barbara Rose (Jenny) Miles was born in Dallas, Texas on April 24, 1934 to John and Jewel Means. She passed away in her home and went to her heavenly home on Friday, January 4, 2019.

Jenny was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Daniel Miles, parents, John (Papa) and Jewel (Big Momma) Means, grandson, Kevin Miles, sisters, Edna Gilbert, Johnnie Mae Gilbert, Mary Ellen Lancaster, Bertha Amason and Ethel Amason, and brothers, Tommie Coley and Eddie Elbert.

She loved her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

The get-aways with her sisters to Branson were special. They enjoyed the shows and the time together.

She cherished her trips to New York City where the sights and sounds filled her with youthfulness. From the anticipation of Broadway Shows, the Statue of Liberty, and Ground Zero Memorial to the corner hotdog vendor, she was absolutely in love with NYC.

Watching the Dallas Cowboys and eating at Ninnie’s on Sundays was a family tradition. Her food was always amazing and sometimes her Cowboys were!

Jenny was a strong, loving and caring person to everyone she met. She made those around her feel as though they were family.

She loved and was dearly loved by her family and friends. She was known by her many grandchildren as their sweet Ninnie, a name she cherished. She is survived by 4 children: Mike and wife Donna Miles, Danny and wife Stephanie Miles, Barbara and husband Kevin Schrader, and Paul and wife Jill Miles, 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, along with many other relatives, neighbors, and friends.