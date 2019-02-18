Benny Murray, age 79, died on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Benny was born on March 29, 1939, in Wortham, Texas, to Lacy Edwin Murray and Juanita (Burton) Murray. Benny was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Benny took great pride in being self-sufficient and instilled that same value in his children. He could fix anything that was broken– electrical, plumbing, automotive–and always enjoyed making home improvements. In his spare time, Benny enjoyed playing golf and collecting coins. Benny is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Albert E. and Kenneth R. Murray. Left to cherish his memory are his spouse of 53 years, Barbara Murray; daughter Lawri Williamson and husband John; son Paul Murray; grandchildren Gavin Murray and Ryan Murray; as well as many other extended family and loving friends. A Committal with Military Honors will be held at 1:30pm on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, TX 75220. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or United Service Organizations. You may leave the family a note of condolence or make a donation by visiting our website at www.brownmem.com.

Share this: Facebook

Print

