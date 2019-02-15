Construction to Disrupt Orange Line Service Feb. 23

Work by the Texas Department of Transportation on the Irving Signature Bridge Project near Loop 12 and 114 and DFW Airport construction for taxiway expansion directly above DART tracks and overhead wires will interrupt the trips of Orange Line customers on Saturday, February 23.

Shuttle buses will replace train service in both directions between Bachman and DFW Airport stations, meaning customers should add some time to their travel plans that day.

Work is scheduled all day, weather permitting, with the shuttle stopping at University of Dallas, Las Colinas Urban Center, Irving Convention Center, North Lake College and Belt Line stations.

Normal rail operations will resume on Sunday, February 24.

SOURCE: DART.org