Dallas Marshal’s Office Launches Initiative to Fight Hunger During Warrant Round-up

The City of Dallas is partnering with the North Texas Food Bank for a special canned food drive initiative for individuals with outstanding arrest warrants. Beginning Saturday Feb. 9, defendants can bring three canned goods to court to eliminate a $50 warrant fee, ahead of the round-up in early March. Donations will be accepted until Wednesday, Feb. 13.



“The Marshal’s Office wants to encourage individuals and businesses who have outstanding issues in City of Dallas Municipal Courts to resolve them during this period,” said Gary Lindsey, City Marshal. “Many of these outstanding offenses threaten the health and safety of our community and can easily be taken care of before an officer has to come to your home or place of work.”



During Feb. 9-13, the Dallas Municipal Court located at 2014 Main Street, will extend its hours and be open as followed:

· 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9

· 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 10

· 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Feb. 11-13



Individuals coming to Court who want to resolve their citations will not be arrested for outstanding warrants or outstanding citations.



Individuals interested in participating in the canned food drive or information on payment options can visit http://courts.dallascityhall.com or call 214-670-0109 for more information.

