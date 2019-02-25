Douglas Anson Price, 83, of Irving, TX with his family around him slipped the surly bonds of Earth to touch the Face of God on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

Services were held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church and was laid to rest at the DFW National Cemetery.

Doug was born on January 17, 1936 to Floyd and Mattie Price, in Quanah, TX. He entered into the USAF January 11, 1954 and served his country proudly. He was a long time member of Northview Baptist Church and Pioneer Drive Baptist Church and served as a deacon in both. He loved the Lord and his family deeply.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter DaRinda Gatlin and sister Donnell Price.

He was very happily married to Hersel Price at the time of his death. He was blessed with sons Douglas and wife Sabine Price; and Robbie Sanders; daughters Gayle and husband Keith Blalock; Tammie Price; Jennifer and husband Tim Bradwell; and Pam Taylor; nine beautiful grandchildren and fifteen precious great-grandchildren; two sisters Yvonne Simpson and Garland Moody and a host of other family and friends.

