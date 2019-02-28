Irving High Student Advances to State Science Fair

Irving High School’s Leylani Martinez won the bronze medal at the Dallas Regional Science and Engineering Fair. With the win, Leylani advances to the Texas State Science and Engineering Fair to be held March 29 – 30 in College Station. At regionals, five other Irving High School students earned honorable mentions: Isaac Ventura, June Hernandez,…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register