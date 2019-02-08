Irving ISD Middle School Basketball City Champions Named

Basketball teams from Johnson, Lamar and Travis Middle Schools won city championships this season. The seventh-grade girls and boys A teams from Johnson won titles in their respective divisions. In eighth-grade competition, Lamar won the girls’ A team championship, and Travis won the boys’ A team title. This was a back-to-back championship for this team,…

