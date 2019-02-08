Irving ISD Signature Ambassadors Program Begins

Irving ISD is introducing the inaugural class of Signature Ambassadors. These students were selected by district administrators to be the face of Irving ISD Signature Studies at campus, district and community events. The students attended training and learned about Signature Studies programs across the district as well as honed presentation and media interview skills. Meet…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register