Irving ISD Wrestlers Advance to Regionals

After wins at the district meet, 12 student-athletes will represent Irving ISD at the regional wrestling meet at Birdville ISD’s W.G. Thomas Coliseum. MacArthur High School’s Brisa Hortelano won the district championship in the 138-weight class. Other district results are as follows: Girls Brisa Hortelano, MacArthur, 138 weight class – 1st Linda Ventura, Irving,…

