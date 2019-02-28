Nimitz JROTC Pushes up to 4th at State

For the seventh consecutive year, the Nimitz Navy JROTC competed at state. The team won three individual state championships, finishing fourth overall and qualifying for the strictly Navy national competition in Pensacola, Fla., in April. Earlier this year, the cadets qualified for the all-services national meet in Daytona, Fla., in May after winning two regional…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register