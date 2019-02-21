Nimitz Varsity Girls Bowling Wins District

Posted By: Staff
Nimitz Varsity Girls bowling capped off an impressive unbeaten season in route to the 2019 DFW Central District Championship and the school’s first district title. The Lady Vikings haven’t lost a match since February of last season. They completed the regular season by beating Lewisville 14-0. The team will advance to the THSBC Region II…
