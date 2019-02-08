Robert S. Campbell of Irving passed away February 6, 2019. He was born on September 13, 1935 in Dallas, Texas to Warren Homer Campbell and Rosa Louise (Foreman) Campbell. He was known as Bob to many. Bob served in the insurance industry as a State Farm Agent for 39 years. He was known as an honest man who possessed strong integrity and was beloved by his customers. He proudly served his country in the US Navy and wore his white t-shirt, suspenders and US Navy hat most every day. He was a skilled builder and could construct just about anything. If Bob teased you, you knew he loved you. He loved collecting junk and reading. He read and studied his Bible intently which gained him extensive knowledge of the scripture. He was a jack of all trades, loved tractors and farmed part-time back when Irving had land to farm. He had a great appreciation for western and Civil War art. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife of 63 years Mary who was the love of his life. Left to cherish Bob’s memory are son Brian Campbell; daughter Brenda Cumby and husband Billy; Son Brett Campbell all of Irving; son Brad Campbell and wife Karen of Rockwall, Texas. Grandsons Jeff Cumby of Lubbock; Brandon Cumby and wife Susan of Plano; Brad D. Cumby of Irving; and Nicholas Campbell of Rockwall; Great-granddaughters Jasmine Cumby of Brownwood and Brianna Edds Cumby of Watauga, Texas. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Brown’s Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Brown’s Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens immediately following the funeral service. In honor of his support to many charitable organizations the family requests memorial donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.

