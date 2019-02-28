South Dallas Training Center, DCCCD’s WorkReadyU Program Brings Classes to Adults

Adult learners: Do you want to launch your own business, support teachers in the classroom or sharpen your skills in a technical field? Do you need entry-level training to enter the workforce and pursue those dreams? WorkReadyU, a job training program offered by the Dallas County Community College District, will help prepare adult job seekers…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register