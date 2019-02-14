Steamroller Prints Art Appreciated at Exhibit Reception

Written by Sade Henry The Irving Art Association hosted a reception for the Steamroller Prints Exhibit: Texas Ink Under Pressure on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 10. The prints were created by local artists in Texas parking lots. Each artist carved an image into a wood block, which was inked, and covered with a sheet of paper,…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register