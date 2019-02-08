Texas Seeks Court Enforcement of Settlement Agreement Against Tobacco Companies

Attorney General Ken Paxton asked a U.S. District Court to enforce terms of the Texas tobacco settlement agreement requiring major cigarette companies to pay more than $125 million to the state of Texas. In 2015, ITG Brands LLC acquired three cigarette brands from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company and one cigarette brand from Lorillard Tobacco Company,…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register