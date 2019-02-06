Traffic Advisory: Roads Closing for Dallas Hot Chocolate 15K/5K Run

Please be advised, a special event, the Hot Chocolate 15k/5k is scheduled at 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 9. Projected attendance is 12,000 people.

Road closures related to this special event will impact traffic around Fair Park and East Dallas.

The following streets will be intermittently closed to traffic from 7 to 11 a.m. on February 9, while participants pass through:

Haskell Avenue – All lanes closed from Parry Avenue to Bryan Street

Bryan Street – All lanes closed from Haskell Avenue to Greenville Avenue

Greenville Avenue – All lanes closed from Bryan Street to Lewis Street

Lewis Street – All lanes closed from Greenville Avenue to Skillman Street

Skillman Street – All lanes closed from Lewis Street to La Vista Drive

La Vista Drive – All lanes closed from Skillman Street to West Shore Drive

West Shore Drive – All lanes closed from La Vista Drive to Santa Fe Avenue/Trail

Bank Street – All lanes closed from Santa Fe Avenue to Willow Street

Willow Street – All lanes closed from Bank Street to South Peak Street

Peak Street – All lanes closed from Main Street through to Stonewall Street

Stonewall Street – All lanes closed from Peak Street through to Haskell Avenue

Haskell Avenue – Eastbound lanes from Stonewall Street to Crosstown Expressway

Crosstown Expressway – Southbound lanes from Haskell Avenue through to Fitzhugh Avenue

Fitzhugh Avenue – Southbound lanes from Crosstown Expressway to Gaisford Street

Gaisford Street – All lanes closed from Crosstown Expressway to Pennsylvania Avenue

Pennsylvania Avenue – All lanes closed from Gaisford Street/Washington Street to McKenzie Street

McKenzie Street – All lanes closed from Washington Street to Pennsylvania Avenue to Coliseum Drive

Coliseum Drive – All lanes closed from Washington Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard – All lanes closed from Coliseum Drive through to Admiral Nimitz Circle

Main Street – Northeast lanes closed from Haskell Avenue to Peak Street

The following freeway entrances and exits will be intermittently closed to traffic from 7 to 9:30 a.m. on February 9:

I-30 Eastbound – Off-ramp to Haskell Avenue, Peak Street, and Carroll Avenue

I-30 Westbound – On-ramp at South Peak Street and Terry Street

I-30 Westbound – Off-ramp at Caldwell Street, Ash Lane, and West R. L. Thornton access road north

I-30 Eastbound – Off-ramp at South Second Avenue

Please plan travel accordingly. If you have any questions and for more information, please contact the Hot Chocolate 15/5K representative, Michael Luchsinger, at 972-978-1508 or by email at michael@eventsouthwest.com. Additionally, you may contact the Office of Special Events (Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) at specialevents@dallascityhall.com or by calling 214-939-2701.

SOURCE: City of Dallas