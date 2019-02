Willard Paul Staniford, 92, a long time Irving resident, passed away on February 14, 2019. He is preceded in death by wives, Yolonda Mae Staniford and Alma Lou Staniford; and grandson, Cameron Paul McGee. He is survived by sister, Betty Lou Allard; children, DeAnne and Norman; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held on February 16th followed by burial at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens in Irving.

