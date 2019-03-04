Arlen Burrell Cray, 90, a long-time Irving educator and administrator, died Friday, February 15, 2019 at his home. Born January 24, 1929 in Wellman, Iowa, he was the son of the late Richard Harvey Cray and Anna Leota Wade Cray. He grew up in Edinburg, Texas, served in the U S Navy and married Peggy June Rogers June 19, 1954 in Duncan, Oklahoma. They moved to Irving in 1959. He received his education at the Pan American and North Texas Universities. Arlen was a teacher and secondary school principal in the Irving Independent School District for 34 years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of the Exchange Club, the Rotary Club and the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals. He was also a member of Plymouth Park Baptist Church in Irving. Preceded in death by his parents and one brother Milan R. Cray; he is survived by his wife of 64 years, Peggy J. Cray of Irving; two daughters, Kimberly Lancaster of Crowley, TX and Karen Pace of Spring Branch, TX; a brother Verle E. Cray of Edinburg, TX; and six grandchildren. Funeral services were held on February 18, 2019 at Plymouth Park Baptist Church in Irving. Mr. Cray was buried with U S Navy honors at Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery.

