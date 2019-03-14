Art Exhibition Celebrates Lithograph Artist

The Southern Graphics Council International Conference and the Irving Arts Center hosted a reception for internationally renowned, lithograph artist Carolyn Muskat’s local exhibit on Wednesday, March 6. The exhibit, Here and Now: Prints by Carolyn Muskat, features nearly 40 scenic portraits, landscapes, and printmaking art, which chronicles her work as an artist. Carolyn Muskat, the…

