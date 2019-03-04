Avis Jewell Parks, 86, a resident of Irving since 1957, died Monday, February 25, 2019 at a local care facility. Born June 13, 1932 in Madill, Oklahoma, she was the daughter of the late Orville V. Webb and Lillie Bell Webb. She married Hubert L. Parks March 26, 1949 in Paris, Texas. She was a retired master planner for Taylor Publishing Company of Dallas. A member of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in Irving, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, organizing, being with family and friends, and studying her Bible. Survivors include her husband Hubert Parks, a long-time Irving educator, a son, Larry Parks and wife Linda of Lewisville; a daughter, Regenia Geyer and husband Mike of Irving; two grandchildren, Mathew Parks of Gun Barrel City, TX and Preston Geyer of Irving; two great grandsons, Kizik Parks and Quentin Parks; three sisters, Janie Martinez and husband Anthony of Garland, Ruth Patti of Denison, and Cleta Jones of Sherman; and a brother Floyd Webb and wife Judy of Lubbock. The funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, 4034 W. Pioneer Drive in Irving. Rev. Bobby Raper will officiate. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery.

